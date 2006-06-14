Ortman, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Ortman -- Franklin, Tenn.

A memorial Mass for Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Ortman, 80, of Franklin, Tenn., a longtime Chatsworth resident, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Philip Catholic Church Chapel in Franklin Tenn. Rev. John Kirk will officiate.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Cullom. Rev. Richard Brunskill will officiate. Memorials may be made in her name for Masses. She died Monday (June 12, 2006) at Bordeaux Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. Arrangements are by Martin-Burke Funeral Home in Cullom.

Miss Ortman was a housekeeper at Brokaw Hospital in Normal for many years. She was born May 12, 1926, in Chatsworth, the daughter of Cyril Louis and Laura Viola Mackinson Ortman. She was a 1946 graduate of Chatsworth Township High School. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth and the Secular Franciscan Order.

Surviving are one brother, Jerome Ortman of Franklin; one sister, Rosemary O. Strawn of Franklin; one niece, Tia Ann (Chris) Scott of Brentwood, Tenn; and two great-nieces, Lara and Kira Scott.

Two brothers, Paul Ortman and Cyril Louis "Buster" Ortman Jr., are deceased.