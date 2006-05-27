Kerkhoff, Charles

Charles Reid Kerkhoff -- Opp, Ala.

Charles "Reid" Kerkhoff passed away Dec. 18, 2005, in Opp, Ala. He was 80. Reid was born Sept. 23, 1925, the second son of Joe and Lois Kerkhoff. Reid grew up on a farm several miles east of Lafayette, Ind. As a senior at Monitor High School in 1943, he played varsity basketball. That year, Reid and teammates performed the improbable; if not the impossible; Monitor High School defeated Lafayette Jefferson High School in the state basketball sectional finals. It was considered a great feat, because Jefferson High School had a much larger student population compared to Monitor. Needless to say, throughout his life, Reid fondly reminisced with family, friends, and former teammates about the memorable game in the year of 1943.

As a young man Reid married at the age of 19. He became a farmer with his father and his brother Quentin. After several years of farming, Reid explored other occupations. He pursued a job as a traveling salesman visiting destinations throughout Indiana and Kentucky. But Reid longed to work closer to Lafayette; he became a real estate salesman. After several years, Reid decided to start his own business, Kerkhoff Aluminum Products. As his business grew, Reid expanded his services beyond Lafayette to Fowler, Ind. and finally to Onarga, Ill. In 1990, Reid retired and moved to Gulfport, Mississippi. Living along the Gulf Coast, he enjoyed playing golf, boating and fishing. In March 2004, Reid moved to Alabama to be under the care of his daughter and granddaughter.

Reid will be deeply missed and remembered by his family. This is to include his son, Dan Kerkhoff, who lives in California; daughter, Trudy Kerkhoff Gage, who lives in Alabama; son- in-law, Mark Gage who works with a logistics company out of Arizona; granddaughter, Katie Gage, who resides in Montana; and granddaughter, Emilee Gage, who also resides in Alabama with Trudy.

A celebration of Reid's life is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2006 at the United Methodist Church, 4915 Ferret St., Buck Creek, Ind. The family will receive visitors and friends at 10 a.m., followed with a memorial service at 11 a.m., and concluded with a reception in the fellowship hall. Anyone with good stories, pictures, remembrances, etc. are encouraged to come and share. (Pd.)