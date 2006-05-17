Sullivan Jr., James

James Sullivan Jr. -- Kankakee

Visitation for James Sullivan Jr., 53, of Kankakee, will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lax Mortuary, and from 9 a.m. Friday at Born Again Assembly, until the 10 a.m. services. Elder Mack Burnett will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. He died Sunday (May 14, 2006) at his home.Mr. Sullivan worked as a repel operator for Alcoa/Kama. He was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Batesville, Miss., the son of James and Mable Anthony Sullivan. He attended schools in Batesville. He was an usher at Born Again Assembly. He was a resident of the area for 22 years and enjoyed working on cars and barbecuing, for which he won a "Grilling in the USA Award" in 2004, in Bay City, Mich.

Surviving are his wife, the former Deborah Z. Leggett, whom he married March 3, 1990; four sons and one daughter-in-law, James Sullivan III of Kankakee, Russell Sullivan of Pontiac, Larry Leggett Jr. and Michael and Danny Hutchins, all of Kankakee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Felicia and William Harrison of Orlando, Fla., and Victoria and Danny Jefferson of Kankakee; his mother of St. Anne; brothers and sisters-in-law, David Wilson, Michael and Donna Sullivan, all of Kankakee, Henry and Karen Sullivan, George and Jimmie Sullivan of Momence, Anthony Harris-Sullivan of Aurora, Willie J. Stuart, Carl E. Sullivan and Albert J. Sullivan, both of Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Minnie Freeman of Batesville, Bobbie and Oscar Harris Jr. of Lake Wales, Fla., Brenda and Anthony Brooks of Bradley and Earnestine Sullivan of Courtland, Miss.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Charline Bentley and Mike Irwin of Bay City, Mich., Victoria and Ron Stevenson of Henderson, Nev., Ozroe Jr. and Maxine Bentley of Kankakee; special friend, Willie "Rabbit" Adams of Kankakee; 19 grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

Deceased are his father, his maternal and paternal grandparents, four aunts, four uncles, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ozroe Sr. and Victoria Bentley.