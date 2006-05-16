Steeves, Arnold

Arnold Steeves -- Frankfort

Arnold J. Steeves, 71, of Frankfort since 1975, formerly of Hazel Crest, passed away Saturday (May 13, 2006). The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. today at the Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way (corner of LaGrange Rd. south of Lincoln Hwy.), Frankfort, and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at Peace Community Church, Frankfort, until the 11 a.m. funeral service.

Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 17060 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477, or to the National Association for Down Syndrome, P.O. Box 206, Wilmette, IL 60091.

Mr. Steeves retired from Ideal Box Company in Chicago and was co-owner of a Midas franchise in Bourbonnais. He was a member of the Prestwick Country Club. He graduated from Indiana University, where he played football from 1954-1958; and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Sue Steeves (nee Unger); two sons, Guy (Susie) Steeves and Doug Steeves; two daughters, Shelly (Joe) Clayton and Cara (Tony) Baffo; 11 grandchildren, Joel, Chad, Mitch, Reed, Claudia, Kenton, Lauren, Teddi, Nina, Lucy and Mia; and two sisters, Lorraine Thorpe and Marilyn (Don) Stacey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Dorothy (nee Thorpe) Steeves and a brother, Robert Steeves.

(Pd.)