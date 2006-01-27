Taden, Patricia

Patricia Taden -- Bourbonnais

Visitation for Patricia A. Taden, 78, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Ashkum, will be from 4-8 p.m. today, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary service, at the Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Ashkum, where she was a member. Rev. James Holup will officiate.

Burial will be in the Ashkum Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. She died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2006) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mrs. Taden was a homemaker. She was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Ashkum, the daughter of Milton and Nellie Fruin Baron. She was a member of the CCW at her church, and she enjoyed antiquing and attending Provena Fitness Center.

Surviving are her husband, Weldon "Dick" Taden, whom she married June 11, 1949, in Ashkum; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Donna Taden of Riverside, Richard and Jill Taden of Chatham, Steven and Diane Taden of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Rikki Lynn Taden, Mallory Taden and Matthew Taden; one stepgrandchild, Audra Meier; and one sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Bernard Tatro of Watseka.

Deceased are her parents; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Schroeder; and one stepgrandchild, Aaron Meier.

Please sign her guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)