Dr. Ira Black,neuroscientist

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) -- Dr. Ira Black, an internationally recognized clinical neuroscientist and a founding director of the Stem Cell Institute of New Jersey, died Tuesday. He was 64.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. A spokeswoman for the university hospital where Black taught said he died in the hospital at the University of Pennsylvania's Medical School.

Since 1990, Black was professor and chairman of the Neuroscience and Cell Biology Department at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. The state-sponsored Stem Cell Institute was established nearby in May 2004.

Stem cell research is an emerging science that advocates say could bring revolutionary new therapies to variety of disorders, from paralysis to Alzheimer's. Gov. Richard J. Codey, a champion of public funding for such research, on Tuesday said Black left an "honorable legacy."

Black broke new ground in discovering that certain adult bone marrow cells can be converted into transplantable nerve cells, Institute co-founding director Dr. Wise Young said.