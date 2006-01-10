Romary, Margaret

Margaret Romary -- Kankakee

Margaret "Maggie" Ann Romary, 67, of Kankakee, died Monday (Jan. 9, 2006) at Riverside Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the Cure Autism Now Foundation.

Ms. Romary retired after 32 years as a speech language therapist from Bradley Elementary District 61. She was born April 21, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clarence "Puff" and Margaret "Peg" Crowley Romary. She was a graduate of St. Patrick Central High School, attended Rosary College and graduated from Illinois State University. She was on the board of directors of Catholic Charities, a bereavement volunteer for Hospice of Kankakee Valley and volunteered at the Kankakee Historical Society. She was a committee member for the Kilbride Family Classic Run/Walk for autism. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was an avid reader, bridge player and sports fan. She particularly enjoyed the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Gerry Kilbride of Kankakee, Mary and Ron Study of Chicago; one brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Kathy Romary of Kankakee; nine nieces and nephews, Mark Kilbride, Jennifer Range, Chris McGovern, Mary Sais, Andrew Kilbride, Thomas Kilbride, Anna Scales, Joseph M. Romary and Sarah Klapman; and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are her parents.

