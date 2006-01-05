Leadingham Sr., James

James Leadingham Sr. -- Wilmington

James Richard Leadingham Sr., 64, of Wilmington, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2006) at his home. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the 2 p.m. services at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel.

Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Cabery.

He was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Joliet, the son of Thomas and Ethel Fultz Leadingham.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, James and Patty Leadingham of Gardner; one daughter, Jennifer (Ron Borus) Leadingham of Sparland; six grandchildren; and four sisters, Edna Wright of Wilmington, Esther Whited of Henry, Audrey Brassard of Dwight and Barbara LaMonte of Morris.

Deceased are two brothers, Arthur and Edward Leadingham.