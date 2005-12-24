Daily Death List

* DEATH NOTICES

Alice M. Fanning, 52, of Watseka, died Thursday (Dec. 22, 2005) at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

* COMING SERVICES

Monday, Dec. 26

Alice Beatty, 11 a.m. Reddick United Methodist Church

Mae Frison, 10 a.m. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence

Miles Young, 11 a.m. Lax Mortuary

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Stanley Ahramovich Jr., 10 a.m. St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee

Bernice Arseneau, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley

J.B. Gray Sr., 11 a.m. Truevine COGIC, Kankakee

Elizabeth Hambrick, 11 a.m. R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel

Kathy Harling, 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton

James Myers, 11 a.m. Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes

Dennis Robinson, 10 a.m. Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes

* PAST SERVICES

A funeral Mass for Beatrice Helen Huot, 92, of Kankakee, was celebrated Dec. 23 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Rev. George Auger officiated. Mrs. Huot died Dec. 20, 2005. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pallbearers were Dan Muroff, Dan Richmond, Dan Zurlo, Brian and Craig Caffarelli, Kevin Madden and Jay Tenney.

Funeral services for Stanley Eimo Arends, 85, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 23 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Rev. Steve Goodin and Associate Pastor Andrew Anthony officiated. Mr. Arends died Dec. 21, 2005. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Patrick Hainer, Robert LaBeau, James R., Michael, Larry and Jeff Arends, Christopher D. Kaidwell and Jim Harner.