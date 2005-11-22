Rothgeb, Wayne

Wayne Rothgeb -- Milford

Wayne D. Rothgeb, 69, of Milford, formerly of Urbana, died Sunday (Nov. 20, 2005) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Ford-Baier Funeral Home, Paxton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Rusty Beals will officiate.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, Milford, where he was a member; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mr. Rothgeb was a chemist for the Champaign-Urbana Water Treatment Plant, retiring in 1996. He moved back to Milford from Urbana in 1996. He was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Milford, the son of Malcolm W. and Wilma L. Baier Rothgeb. He was active in 4-H and FFA in his younger years. He was a 1954 graduate of Milford High School and a 1965 graduate of the University of Illinois, majoring in agriculture. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1955-1959. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Delta Epsilon Fraternity. He was active in commodity trading and loved hunting.

Surviving are his longtime friend, Joyce Rothgeb; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Maureen Rothgeb of Philadelphia, Pa., Torben and April Rothgeb of Minneapolis, Minn.; two grandchildren; one sister, Kay Lovett of Geneva; and one brother, Terry Rothgeb of Lexington, Ky.

His parents are deceased.