Terando, Joshua

Joshua Terando -- Morris

Visitation and video tribute for U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua A. Terando, 27, of Morris, will be from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Standing in the Word Ministries, 2480 North Illinois Route 47 (2 miles south of the Illinois River) in Morris.

Burial, with full military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. He died Nov. 10, 2005 from injuries received while on active duty in Iraq.

He was employed as a welder from 1996 to 1998 and was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1998-2001. From 2001-2005 he was a member of the Boilermaker Union Local 1 in Chicago and worked as a Boilermaker Apprentice. He returned to the Army in June 2005 and was deployed to Iraq in August 2005. He served as Sergeant, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division (MECH). His service duty included HHC 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment; HHC 3rd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division; HHC 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division. He was born July 3, 1978, in Spring Valley. He was a 1996 graduate of Morris Community High School. He was a member of the American Legion Post 294. He enjoyed all types of music and bocce ball.

Surviving are his parents, Gerald R. "Jerry" (Genevieve "Jeannie") Terando and Linda S. (Smith) Terando; one sister, Amanda Terando of Morris; his maternal grandparents, Alvin and Lois Smith of Peru; two stepbrothers and one stepsister-in-law, Allen and Sandy Borchert of Morris, Anthony Mazza of Plant City, Fla.; one stepsister, Karen White of Joliet; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Nikki Roth of Morris.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Anna Mae Terando; five uncles, John, Leonard and Donald Terando, Roger Harrison, William Forden; and one aunt, Irene Terando.

