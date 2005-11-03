Minton, Bernard

Bernard Minton -- Manteno

Bernard L. "Bernie" Minton, 92, of Manteno, formerly of McLeansboro, died Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2005) at Heritage Woods in Manteno. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. Friday until the 7:30 p.m. services at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Dr. Jeff Crosno will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, McLeansboro. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to College Church of the Nazarene.

Mr. Minton was an attorney in McLeansboro from 1951 until retiring in 2000. He was born Feb. 25, 1913, in Aiken, the son of James Ray and Ruby Rae Phillips Minton. He grew up in West Frankfort and received a bachelor of science degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and his juris doctorate degree from the University of Illinois. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in McLeansboro and the Illinois Bar Association. He was an amateur gunsmith.

Surviving are his wife, the former Dorothy Josephine Moss, whom he married July 14, 1946, in McLeansboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bernard L. and Elaine Minton of Poway, Calif., Blair and Debra Minton of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Bebe Minton of Bourbonnais; and four grandchildren, Brian, Jenessa, David and John Minton.

His parents are deceased.

Sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com. (Pd.)