Kuse, Henry

Henry Kuse -- Hill Point, Wis.

Henry H. Kuse, 87, of Hill Point, Wis. since 1993, formerly of Peotone, died Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2005). Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at Fedde-Helfrich Chapel, Peotone. Rev. Bill Riegle will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Matteson. Memorials may be made to the family wishes or to the donor's choice.

Mr. Kuse was a retired farmer and had worked at Mobil Chemical in Frankfort. He was born May 3, 1918, in Riverdale, the son of John F. and Julia Krumrey Kuse. His wife, the former Selma Bode, whom he married June 22, 1946, in Tinley Park, is deceased. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Hill Point, Wis. He enjoyed traveling, bowling and playing cards.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Marcella and George Mollencupp of Dayton, Ohio, Evelyn and Dennis Rab of Hill Point, Wis., Arlene and Burt Kline of Monee; four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alma Kuse of Frankfort, May Schrank of New Lenox, Ida Mersch of Kankakee, Amanda Longreider of Mokena; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one sister, Emma Kuse; and two brothers, John Kuse Jr. and Herman Kuse.