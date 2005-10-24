Glazik, Robert

Robert Glazik -- Paxton

Robert A. Glazik, 81, of Paxton, father of a Bradley resident, died Saturday (Oct. 22, 2005) at the Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City. He had been a resident of the Illinois Knights Templar Home in Paxton for two years. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. today, with a 3 p.m. rosary service, at the Ford-Baier Funeral Home, Paxton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Thomasboro. Revs. Stanley J. Malinowski and Jeffrey G. Laible will officiate.

Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Memorials may be made to St. Malachy's Catholic Church Building Fund, the Illinois Knights Templar Home or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mr. Glazik farmed for many years. He also owned and operated the Gifford Locker Plant and the Gifford Grocery and Meat Market for 10 years. He was born Oct. 2, 1924, in Ludlow, the son of Anthony A. and Victoria M. Mendel Glazik. His wife, the former Margaret L. Richardson, whom he married Feb. 3, 1945, in Paxton, died April 30, 1991. He attended Ludlow and Rantoul schools. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ludlow, the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus in Rantoul. He was an associate member of the Illinois Meat Processors Association.

Surviving are five daughters and four sons-in-law, Carol and Gene Langley of Paxton, Eileen and Bill Kolek of Woodridge, Regina and Lee Bachman of Attica, Ind., Kathy and Steve Lindsey of Fisher, Sr. Denise Glazik O.P. of Bradley; seven sons and six daughters-in-law, Joe and Barb Glazik, Mike and Rhonda Glazik, all of Rantoul, Terry and Judy Glazik of Gifford, Tim and Linda Glazik of Penfield, Kevin and Brenda Glazik and Jerry Glazik, all of Ludlow, Rick and Tosia Glazik of Lincoln; 44 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Pauline Kurasek of Champaign, Isabel Blecha of St. Louis, Mo. Genevieve Meyer of Lakeland, Fla., Loretta Stanowski of Nashville; and two brothers, Bruno Glazik of Paxton and Eugene Glazik of Batavia.

Deceased are two daughters, Angela in infancy and Melinda Meyer; two sisters, Justina Klein, Helen Kasmer; and one brother, Ben Glazik.