Minor, Harlen

Harlen Minor -- Bourbonnais

Visitation for Harlen R. Minor, 73, of Bourbonnais, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Bourbonnais. Pastor Robert Demchuk will officiate.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He died Friday (Oct. 7, 2005) at his home, following a short illness. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Minor was a State Farm insurance agent for over 46 years. He was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Manteno, the son of Raymond and Virgie Sharpe Minor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1954-1956) serving in Korea. He attended Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He loved golfing, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Raymond, whom he married Nov. 1, 1953, in Manteno; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Robert Minor, Jerry and Connie Minor, Michael Minor, all of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Frank Hosek of Kankakee; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Lois and Art Billings of St. Anne, Frances and Don Graf of Grant Park, Grace Minor of Bourbonnais; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wes and Brenda Minor, Melvin and Virginia Minor, all of Momence; two grandchildren, Brad (Nicole) Minor, Jason Minor and his fiancee, Erinne Abert, both of Bourbonnais; and three great-grandchildren, Brenden, Blake and Lily Minor.

Deceased are his parents, one sister and seven brothers.

