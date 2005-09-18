Hilgert, Gerald For Sunday 9-18

Gerald Hilgert -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Gerald E. Hilgert, 67, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Ashkum, died Tuesday (Sept. 13, 2005). Cremation rites have been accorded.

He was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Ashkum, the son of Everette and Emma Hanson Hilgert. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His father was killed during World War II in the Battle of Salerno Italy in 1943.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Scott Doris; two grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Deceased are his parents, one sister, Sandra Hess; and one brother, Ronald Hilgert.