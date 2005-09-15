DEATH NOTICES

Hazel Schiller, 87, of Bonfield, died today (Sept. 15, 2005) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee.

COMING SERVICES

Friday, Sept. 16

Richard Bray, 10 a.m. Overman-Jones Funeral Home, Plainfield

Warren Eckhoff, 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowell, Ind.

Shirley Hanson, 10 a.m. First United Methodist Church, Momence

James McCormick, 10 a.m. Church of the Nazarene, Carthage, Mo.

Patricia Ocenasek, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley

Fred Sage, 10 a.m. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kankakee

Reva Sutherland, 11 a.m. Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

PAST SERVICES

Services for Floyd Keith, 87, of Watseka, were held Sept. 14 at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka. Br. Larry Knudtson officiated. Mr. Keith died Sept. 12, 2005. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Mark Hoover, Si Keith, Timothy Madison, Steven Priest, Thomas Taylor and Duane Tuntland. Honorary pallbearers were David Field, Kyle McGill, Richard Norgaard, Ronald Priest, Robert Sprowls, James and Jeffrey Taylor, Armon and Brad Tuntland and Theral Woods.