Smith, Elaine

Elaine Smith -- Kankakee

Elaine M. Smith, 79, of Kankakee, died Sunday (Aug. 7, 2005).

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais. Rev. Richard Sagarsee will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, where he was a member, or to Women of the Moose in Bradley.

Mrs. Smith was born Aug. 28, 1924 in Bourbonnais Township, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Marino Magruder. She was a member of CWF, Kankakee Women's Club, Church Women United of Kankakee, was Elder Emeritas (1989) of Miriam Circle, and Women of the Moose. She was a member of Court Unit HEA, Olde Time Farm Club, and the recipient of the Valiant Woman Award.

Surviving are her husband, Russell C. Smith of Kankakee, whom she married Aug. 22, 1943 at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais; three sons and daughters-in-law, Russell Lee and Brenda Smith of Green Valley, Rodney C. and Beth Smith of Mountain Lake, Minn., Roy W. and Teresa Smith of Richmond, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Paula E. and James Hubly of Kankakee; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Dayle M. Eppelsheimer and Doris Gromer, both of Bourbonnais, Annetta "Jean" Hild of Colorado, Barbara Harlow of Texas, Joann DePatis of Beaverville; three brothers, Patrick Magruder of Joliet, Edward Magruder of California, Carl Magruder of Kankakee; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Magruder of Kankakee.

One sister, Erma Gilbert; one brother, Louis Magruder; five brothers-in-law; and one daughter, Kathryn Bixenman, are deceased.

