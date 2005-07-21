Ferencevich, Grace

Grace Ferencevich -- Crete

Grace Fiore Ferencevich, 88, of Crete, formerly of Chicago Heights, died Sunday (July 27, 2005) at St. James Hospice, Chicago Heights. Private services were held July 20. Rev. Richard MacLeay officiated.

Burial was in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger. Crete Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Ferencevich was a retired meat packer for Carl Buddig Meats. She was born April 24, 1917 in Chicago Heights.

Surviving are two sisters, Helen Annumziata of Steger, Angeline Senase of Crete; three brothers, Angelo Fiore, Giovan Fiore and Marco Fiore, all of Crete; and many nieces and nephews.