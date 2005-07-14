Sterrenberg, George

George Sterrenberg -- Martinton

George A. Sterrenberg, 92, of Martinton, died Wednesday (July 13, 2005) at his home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, with a 7 p.m. rosary service, at Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Edmund's Catholic Church, Watseka. Rev. Lee Ryan will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Martinton. Memorials may be made to Hospice or to the Mount Olivet Cemetery Fund.

Mr. Sterrenberg had been president of the Martinton Improvement Association, a Martinton Township clerk and a member of School Board Unit 3 in Donovan. He was born Dec. 15, 1912, in Marion, Ind., the son of George and Jeanette Rosendahl Sterrenberg. His wife, the former Mabel Tatro, whom he married June 27, 1936, in Martinton, died Oct. 16, 2002. He was a member of the Catholic church. He enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, James A. Sterrenberg, Joseph and Theresa Sterrenberg, all of Martinton; one daughter, Victoria Mowrey of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one sister, Dorothy Martin of Springfield; one brother, Harold Boudreau of Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and two nieces and two nephews.

Deceased are one son, George; one grandson, Brent; one daughter-in-law, Judy; one son-in-law, James Mowrey; one brother and three sisters.