Lanigan, Leo Jr.

Leo Lanigan Jr. -- Braceville

Leo Anthony Lanigan Jr., 85, of Braceville, died Saturday (June 25, 2005) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington. Memorials may be made to Braceville-Gardner Fire and Ambulance Fund.

Mr. Lanigan was born March 24, 1920, in Chicago, the son of Leo A. Sr. and Katherine Slow Lanigan. He was a lawyer and retired Cook County assistant public defender. He was assigned to represent the Public Defender's Office in the Felony Division. Prior to joining the Public Defender's Office, he was in private practice.

A longtime resident of Chicago, he retired from the Public Defender's Office in 1991 and took up residence in the home of his maternal grandfather in Braceville, where he remained active in the practice of law.

He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1942 and was stationed at an air field bordering the Rio Grande River. He was a 1942 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and 1948 graduate of the Northwestern University Law Class.

Mr. Lanigan was a life member of the Tower Club in Chicago and senior member of the University Club of Chicago. He favored the Braceville kindergarten classes.

Surviving are his lifelong companion, Francesca Ciotti of Braceville; and several cousins and out-of-state nieces and nephews.