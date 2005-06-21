Ross, Malcolm

Malcolm Ross -- Coal City

Malcolm Ross, 66, of Coal City, died June 10, 2005 at Morris Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, until the 11 a.m. services at the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City. Revs. Larry Boutelle and Evan Farrar will officiate.

Cremation rites were accorded. Inurnment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to the New Hope Presbyterian Church or to the Coal City Emergency Squad. Ferrari Funeral Services, Coal City, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Oct. 17, 1938 in Coal City. He was a 1956 graduate of Coal City High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and Honor Guard in Washington D.C. He was a member of the New Hope Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon.

Surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Walt Colton; one sister-in-law, Mary Ross; nine nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his father, Leslie Ross (1983); his mother, Ruth Ross (2003); and one brother, James Ross (1991).