DEATH NOTICES

Liliana Renay Flores, the daughter of Alex Flores and Stacey Lamie, both of Kankakee, died at birth Saturday (May 28, 2005) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Herscher Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Rev. Charles Hicks, 86, pastor of Union Baptist Church in Hopkins Park, died Saturday (May 28, 2005) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park.

Rose Marie O'Connor, 79, of Kankakee, died Saturday (May 28, 2005) at the Miller Center. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

COMING SERVICES

Today, May 29

Vivian Andrews, 2 p.m. Knapp-Miller Funeral Home, Paxton

Greg Flowers, 7 p.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee

Frances Hamiter, 2 p.m. Woodland Methodist Church

Jonathan Starbuck, noon, Freitag Funeral Home, Wilmington

Tuesday, May 31

Bettie Volpe, 10:30 a.m. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood

Gerald Yarneau, 11 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaverville

PAST SERVICES

Services for Francis Harvey "Beaver" Bargmann, 77, of Piper City, were held May 27 at the United Methodist Church in Piper City. Revs. Clint Bargmann and Jan Miller officiated. Mr. Bargmann died May 24, 2005. Burial was in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Troy, Clint, Chris and Kurt Bargmann and Chad and Josh Hitchens.

Services for Elwood A. "Allen" Green, 72, of Bradley, were held May 27 at the Bradley Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Rev. Timothy Casey officiated. Mr. Green died May 23, 2005. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Gregory Orrill, Jeffery S., Brandon and Ryan Green, Steve St. Peter and Dirk Panozzo.

Services for R. Traeger Rosenboom, 90, of Piper City, were held May 28 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chatsworth. Pastor Jerry Gentes officiated. Mr. Rosenboom died May 23, 2005. Burial, with military rites by the Chatsworth American Legion Post 613, was in Chatsworth Cemetery. Pallbearers were Don Baker, Kevin Ehlers, Don Grieder, Russell Heald, John Pool and Irvin Wilken.

Services for Homer Salyers, 92, of Martinton, were held May 27 at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne. Rev. James Fanale officiated. Mr. Salyers died May 24, 2005. Burial was in St. Anne Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gary, Rick and Tom Salyers and Jim, Keven and Brian DeWitt.