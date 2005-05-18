Pease, Lowell

Lowell Pease -- Limestone

Visitation for Lowell L. Pease, 68, of Limestone, will be from 3-9 p.m. Friday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Larry Schreffler will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Mr. Pease died Monday (May 16, 2005) at his home.

He was born July 14, 1936 in Vienna, the son of Sylvester and Anna Truitt Pease. He was service manager for LaBeau Bros dealership from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Vienna, president of the KWI Saddle Club, AMHR, APHA, and ring man for miniature horse shows.

Surviving are his wife, the former Cynthia Hale of Limestone, whom he married Oct. 28, 1984 in Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Lowell D. and Bridget Pease of Armstrong; four daughters and one son-in-law, Barbara Alsup of Manteno, Bonita Whitcomb of Nashville, Tenn., Donna Pease Cavitt and Lester Cavitt of Bourbonnais, Michelle Alfather of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Freda and Charles Waters of Bourbonnais, Mildred and Dale Woodall of Sun City West, Ariz.; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Claude and Lynn Pease of Paducah, Ky., and Norma Pease of Marion; many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, nancy Pease of Nashville, Tenn.

His parents; and two brothers, Clifford and Robert Pease, are deceased.

Please sign his guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhome.com.