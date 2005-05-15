Irvin, Christine

Christine Irvin -- Kankakee

Visitation for Christine Lawrence Irvin, 71, of Kankakee, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Lax Mortuary, and from 11 a.m. Monday at Morning Star Baptist Church until the noon funeral service. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Mrs. Irvin died Tuesday (May 10, 2005) at her home.

She was born March 31, 1934 in Crawford, Miss., the daughter of Willie James and George D. Samuels Lawrence. She was active with Mount Moriah MB Church in Otto and served on the Usher Board for many years. She later became a member of Morning Star MB Church and was a member of the Senior Usher Board. She operated her own home-based beauty shop for many years. She also worked as a mental health technician at Shapiro Center, retiring from there after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Seniors in Action Club, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, making arts and crafts, and cooking.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Thomas James "T.J." Irvin, whom she married Dec. 24, 1953; five sons and three daughters-in-law, Paul Jarrett Jr. of Baltimore, Md., Fed. Judge John and Cassie Jarrett, and Duane Irvin, all of Houston, Texas, Earl and Debra Irvin, Perry Lee and Kathy Irvin, all of Kankakee; her stepmother, Rosie Lee Lawrence of Otto Township; 26 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; nine sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sara Ann Minor of Hyattsville, Md., Catherine and John Thompson, Mary Lawrence, Martha Lawrence, and Callie Mae and Maurice Sessions, all of Kankakee, Ruth Greenly and Jacqueline Tanzy, both of Houston, Texas, Joann Caffey of Salt Lake, Utah, Georgia Tanzy of Joliet; one sister-in-law, Florence Tanzy of Memphis, Tenn; seven brothers and four sisters-in-law, Willie and Canasta Tanzy of Joliet, Willie James and Cindy Lawrence, Robert and Jean Lawrence, Kevin and Rose Lawrence, and Timmy Lawrence, all of Chebanse, Jerry Lawrence and David Lawrence, both of Las Vegas, Nev; one special son, Tommy Lindsay of Kankakee; one godson, Elphonse and Shirley Jones; special cousins, James "Sugar Pie" Samuels and Juanita Pittman; special friends, Frances Clark, Liz Barlow and Dorothy Blackwell; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents; three sisters, Mozetta Rossi, Shirley Tanzy and Addie M. Tanzy; and three brothers, Charles Tanzy Jr., Sam Baptist Jr., and Leo S. Johnson, are deceased. (Pd.)