Herron, Julia

Julia Herron -- Savoy

Julia Evaline Herron, 86, of Savoy, formerly of Gilman and Centreville, Va., passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Saturday (May 7, 2005) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after a brief illness.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Gilman United Methodist Church. Pastor Gary Fairchild and close family friend, Dr. Kathy Whitson, will conduct the service. A memorial service will also be held at 7 p.m. Friday at The Windsor of Savoy, where Julia resided. The service will be conducted by Rev. Dorotha Russell and Dr. Whitson.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. Memorials may be made to Gilman United Methodist Church or the Gilman-Danforth District Library, both in Gilman. Arrangements are by Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Julia was born Jan. 20, 1919 in Gilman, the daughter of Grace (Southworth) and Edwin Stanton Sr. She graduated from Gilman High School in 1936, received a BA in history from Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Va. in 1940, and a professional certificate from the Career Institute in Chicago. She retired in 1995 as director of publications for the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association in Chantilly, Va. Prior to her 16 1/2 years with RVIA, she held various editorial and merchandising positions with trade associations, including the National Restaurant Association and the Manufactured Housing Association in Chicago. She served as merchandising and fashion coordinator with Red Ball Footwear, Mishawaka, Ind., and Bear Brand Hosiery Company, Chicago, both of which afforded travel throughout the United States. She belonged to the Washington Chapter of the National Home Fashions League, a national organization of executive women in the interior furnishings industry. She was past national treasurer, a past chapter president of the Washington chapter, and also a former officer of the Chicago chapter. In 1982, she was named a Fellow in the International Furnishing and Design Association, in recognition of her service to the organization and to the Interior Furnishing Industry.

Throughout her busy career, Julia managed to visit Europe, the British Isles, Japan and both East and West Canada. She was an accomplished musician and a member of the American Recorder Society and the Merrie Recorders Consort (Fairfax County, Va.), a group of amateur musicians performing recorder music for community and charitable events. Julia loved learning about the history of her family and the area where she lived, and belonged to the Iroquois County Historical Society, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Fairfax Chapter of the American Antique Arts Association. Julia was commissioned into the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and contributed hundreds of hours as a volunteer docent at Sully Plantation, Chantilly, Va. The Food Pantry for Western Fairfax County Christian Ministries Association was another commitment to which she devoted time. Julia moved back to Illinois in 1999. During the past few years she belonged to the Champaign chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs and attended church at the Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Vivian Tracy Herron of Eureka and her three nieces, Nancy Herron Scott and Joan Herron, both of Eureka, and Ruth Herron Shasteen and husband, Mike, of Sullivan. She is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews and their families, Lance and Elizabeth Scott, Nicole and Nathaniel (Kailua, Hawaii); Julia (Scott) and Chris Shoemaker, Abigail and Kaitlyn (Eureka); Kenji and Stephanie Scott (Washington); Sarah (Shasteen) and Josh Leonard, and Samuel (Winston-Salem, N.C.); Jed and Tamara Shasteen (San Jose, Calif.); and Jake Shasteen (Carbondale). She entertained the family all of her life with her quick wit and her gift of poetry and literature, which she generously shared by reciting poems and stories to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edwin S. Herron Jr.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Horace "Bud" Herron and his wife, Lois "Jimmy" Snyder Herron.

