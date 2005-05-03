Mary Larsen

Services for Mary B. Larsen, 75, of Kankakee, were held April 30 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Rev. Tom Wilber officiated.

Mrs. Larsen died April 27, 2005.

Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Gary Lestina, Larry and David Whitlow, Steven Budick, Keith Thomas and James Hammond.

Robert Fitzgibbon

A funeral Mass for Robert A. "Big Guy" Fitzgibbon, 43, of Bourbonnais was celebrated May 2 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church. Rev. Richard Pighini officiated.

Mr. Fitzgibbon died April 28, 2005.

Burial was in Aroma Township Cemetery, Aroma Park. Pallbearers were Jim, Steve, Mike, Dennis, Mark, Jessie and J.B. Fitzgibbon and Josh Hanson.

Earl Frerichs

HERSCHER -- A funeral Mass for Earl E. Frerichs, 81, of Herscher, was celebrated May 2 at St. Margaret Mary Catholc Church, Herscher. Revs. Ronald Hart, John Driscoll and James Holup and Deacon Jim Dennison officiated.

Mr. Frerichs died April 29, 2005.

Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Kevin and Darrin Schultz, Todd Platz and Eric, Matthew, Andy, Michael and Noah Frerichs.