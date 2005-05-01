Fitzgibbon, Robert

Visitation for Robert A. "Big Guy" Fitzgibbon, 43, of Bourbonnais, will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.

Burial will be in Aroma Township Cemetery.

Mr. Fitzgibbon died Thursday (April 28, 2005) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Fitzgibbon had worked at Indian Oaks as a counselor since 1999.

He was born July 6, 1961, in Midland, Mich., the son of James and Joan McHenry Fitzgibbon. His mother is deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former Denise Cavins, of Bourbonnais, whom he married May 20, 1989, in Aroma Park; two sons, Aaron Fitzgibbon and Sean Waugh, both at home; one daughter, Amber Waugh of Bourbonnais; his father of Midland, Mich.; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mary and Bob Seifert, Alice Fitzgibbon, Kate Fitzgibbon, Pat and Walt Hechlick, all of Midland, Mich.; six brothers and five sisters-in-law, Dr. James and Nelda Fitzgibbon of Ohio, Mark and Debbie Fitzgibbon, Dennis and Cindy Fitzgibbon, Mike and Colleen Fitzgibbon, Steve Fitzgibbon, Jesse and Therese Fitzgibbon, all of Midland, Mich.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Barbara Cavins of Kankakee; and many nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Bryan and his twin, Francis, are deceased.

He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Fitzgibbon was a member of the Kankakee Bisons. In his younger years, he played racketball and softball. He enjoyed his house, yard, attending youth baseball games and cookouts.

