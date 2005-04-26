Wooten, Irene

Irene Wooten

WATSEKA -- Irene J. Wooten, 90, of Watseka, died Monday (April 25, 2005) at Watseka Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until the noon services at Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. Pastor David Todd will officiate.

Burial will be in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Watseka; Watseka Hospice; or to the Watseka Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Wooten was a homemaker, farmer and worked at TRW in Watseka.

She was born July 2, 1914, in Sheldon Township, the daughter of Lee M. and Emma M. Hinkle Andrew.

Her first husband, Edgar Stone, whom she married in 1930, is deceased. She later married Ray Wooten. He died in 1974.

Surviving are one daughter, Peggy Wockner of Watseka; one son-in-law, Don Kolesar Cartwright of Zion; one sister, Velma Clement of Hoopeston; seven grandchildren, Gary Wockner, Rex Wockner, Pam Wockner, Marian Finkenstadt, Annie Mason, Nancy Archer and Mike Kolesar; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

One daughter, Betty Kolesar; one son-in-law, Clark Wockner; five sisters and two brothers, are deceased.

Mrs. Wooten was a member of the First Christian Church, Watseka. She was also a member of the Over 50 Club in Kentland, Ind., Forever Your Singles, AARP and the Watseka Grandmothers Club.

She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and bingo. (Pd.)