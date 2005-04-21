Washington, Jessie

Jessie Washington

MOMENCE -- Visitation for Jessie Mae Washington, 80, of Momence, will be from noon Friday until the 1 p.m. services at St. Anne Woods Chapel, where she was a member. Rev. Louis Barnes will officiate.

Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Ganeer Township.

Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park, is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday (April 19, 2005) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Ms. Washington was a retired support service worker from Manteno Mental Health Center.

She was born June 4, 1924, in Lexington, Miss., the daughter of Morgan and MIssouri Hooker.

Surviving are three nieces, Gladys Washington and Heidi Washington Jones, both of Momence, Ayanna Jones of St. Anne; and two nephews, Leander Washington and Jonathan Washington, both of Momence.

Two brothers and six sisters are deceased.

She was a resident of the area for 32 years and enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening.