Anderson, Rebecca

Rebecca Anderson

CHICAGO -- Visitation for Rebecca Irene "Beck" Anderson, 98, of Chicago, mother and sister of area residents, will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. services at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Her brother, Bishop Melvin Crawford, will officiate.

Burial will be in Momence Cemetery.

Mrs. Anderson died Monday (April 18, 2005) in Chicago.

She was born Dec. 19, 1906 in Birdie, Miss., the daughter of Mose and Leah Robinson Crawford.

Surviving are one son, Jesse Anderson Jr. of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Willie B. Armstrong of Chicago, Carrie and Willie Glenn of Momence; two stepsons, Joe and Danny Anderson of Chicago; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorrie Gonzalez of St. Anne; one brother, Bishop Melvin Crawford of Chicago; cousins, nieces and nephews.

One daughter, Beaulah Lee Crawford; three sisters, Cora, Jessie B. and Panky Bell; and five brothers, Booker T., Walter, Moses, Isaac and Leon Crawford, are deceased.

Mrs. Anderson was a member of Christ Healing Temple in Hopkins Park.

She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and sewing.