Stephenson, Mildred

Mildred Stephenson

SHELDON -- Mildred Goldsberry Stephenson, 83, of Sheldon, died Tuesday (April 19, 2005) at Sheldon Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Rev. Elaine Daugherty.

Burial will be in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Watseka.

Mrs. Stephenson was a nurse's aide at the Iroquois Resident Home for many years.

She was born March 26, 1922, in Watseka, the daughter of Sebo and Mabel Henning Gocken.

Her first husband, Leonard "Dick" Goldsberry, whom she married in February 1941, died Dec. 31, 1996.

Her second husband, Ray R. Stephenson, whom she married in July 1992, in Watseka, died July 11, 2004.

Surviving are three daughters and one son-in-law, Mona and Jim Gordon of Watseka, Linda Holt of Giddings, Texas, Dotti Griffith of Sheldon; one son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Liz Goldsberry of Watseka; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Dale Gocken of Washington, Norman and Verna Gocken of Florida; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois and Bob Howell of Benton and Sandy and Mike McCann of Milford.

One son, Delbert "Butch" Goldsberry; one daughter, Mae Gocken; one brother, Marvin Gocken; and one sister, Darlene Kline, are deceased.

Mrs. Stephenson was a member of the Lutheran faith.

She loved spending time at her camper at Plato. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and traveling.