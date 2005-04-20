Donald Schnurr

PIPER CITY -- A funeral Mass for Donald Lee Schnurr, 84, of Piper City, was celebrated April 18 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Piper City. Rev. John Balluff officiated.

Mr. Schnurr died April 15, 2005.

Burial, with military rites provided by the area VFW Posts, was in Calvary Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Christian Kratz, Thomas and James Schnurr, John Sullivan, Jim Hargitt and Jim Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Hays, Charles Kerchenfaut, Gene Olson, Jerry Raef and Gleason Thorne.

Anna Klimson

MANTENO -- A funeral Mass for Anna M. Klimson, 92, of Manteno, was celebrated April 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno. Rev. Edward Grotovsky officiated.

Mrs. Klimson died April 15, 2005.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bill Vargo, John Klimson, Scott Anderson, J.R. Munoz, Eric Chelson, Rob and Robbie Sepe and John Migas.

Francis McGrath

MANTENO -- A funeral Mass for Francis X. McGrath, 87, of Manteno, was celebrated April 19 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee. Rev. Dennis Settles officiated.

Mr. McGrath died April 17, 2005.

Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington. Pallbearers were Dan Tjarks, Bob, Tom and Francis McGrath and Matthew Schott.

Claire Wacker

CRESCENT CITY -- Services for Claire C. Wacker, 102, of Crescent City, were held April 19 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka. Rev. Dean Bottjen officiated.

Mrs. Wacker died April 15, 2005.

Burial was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth. Pallbearers were Roland Meyer and Robert, Gary, Randy, Dennis, Stuart and Roger Rabe.