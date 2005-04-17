Schnurr, Donald

Donald Schnurr, longtime plumber,

in Okinawa battle

PIPER CITY -- Visitation for Donald Lee Schnurr, 84, of Piper City, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home in Piper City, with an 8 p.m. prayer service.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City. Rev. John Balluff will officiate.

Burial, with military rites provided by the area VFW Posts, will be in Calvary Cemetery, Piper City.

Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, SELCAS or to the donor's choice.

Mr. Schnurr died Friday (April 15, 2005) at BroMenn Healthcare in Normal.

He was born Sept. 11, 1920, in Buckley, the son of Louis I. and Edna M. Leasch Schnurr.

He was raised in the Buckley-Onarga area and graduated from Onarga schools.

Surviving are his wife, the former Frances E. Shaughnessy, whom he married June 15, 1943, in Piper City; one daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Donald Kratz of Bloomington; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Janice Schnurr of Herscher; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Paul Schnurr of California.

One brother, Clifford; and one sister, Betty Garman, are deceased.

Mr. Schnurr was a master licensed plumber for over 30 years, and was a member of Plumbers Union Local 422 in Joliet.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City, the Watseka VFW Post, was a retired SELCAS Board Member and enjoyed traveling, reading and boating.

He served during World War II in the U.S. Navy where he was a radar operator in the invasion of Okinawa.

