Hoagland, Arlene

LODA -- Arlene Katherine Hoagland, 82, of Loda, died Thursday (April 7, 2005) at Provena Hospital in Urbana.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15 at the Church of Christ in Paxton, where she was a member.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa St., Paxton, IL 60957.

Mrs. Hoagland was a seamstress for Bear Brand Hosiery and a farmer's wife.

She was born Aug. 21, 1922, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Peter J. and Mabel Finch Hansen.

Her husband, Robert E. Hoagland Sr., whom she married Feb. 19, 1943, died Jan. 28, 2005.

Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Jr. and Sue Hoagland of Franklin, Ky., James and Georgia Hoagland of St. Anne, Thomas and Deborah Hoagland of Racine, Wis., Paul and Tammy Hoagland of Lakeland, Fla.; one daughter and two sons-in-law, Carol and Roxie Bonnett of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Frank Dekker of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Peter and Diane Hansen of Bonfield, Fred and Sue Hansen of Custer Park, Albert Hansen of Louisiana; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

One daughter, Nancy Dekker; infant granddaughter, Katherine Hoagland; two brothers, Clifford and Wannie Hansen; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Vic Morrical, June and Lyle Breckenridge and Alveta and George Harrer, are deceased.

She enjoyed garage sales and was an avid reader, especially the Bible. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers.

