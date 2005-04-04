Cherry, Henry

MANTENO -- Henry J. Cherry, 87, of Manteno, died Sunday (April 3, 2005) at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. services at Reeves Funeral Home in Wilmington. Deacon Joe Cotugno will officiate.

Burial, with full military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Chapel, Woodworking or Lake Fund, 1 Veterans Dr., Manteno, Ill., 60950.

He was a pressman for the Chicago Tribune for 30 years, retiring in 1984 and a member of the Pressman's Union No. 7.

Mr. Cherry was born Aug. 20, 1917 in Chicago, the son of Andrew and Katherine Fronczak Wisniewski Cherry.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Anne and John McCullough of Wilmington; two stepsons, Daniel and Kevin Simpson; three stepdaughters, Mary Alice Brogan, Celeste Palermo and Bernadette Johnson; numerous step grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and John Wagner; and one brother and sister-in-law, Edmund and Mary Cherry.

His first wife, Anne Patricia Piaskowy; second wife, Alice Simpson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Bernice, John and Josephine, Bruno and Shirley; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and John Ogryzek, and Genevieve and Walter Stworzyjanek, are deceased.

Mr. Cherry served during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He was a life member of the Commander PFC Ted Stempien VFW Post 8821 in Chicago; chaplain and Jr. vice commander of the 18th district Malcomb J. Mayo Post, Wilmington; and life member of the American Legion Mars Meyers Post 991, Worth.