Lovell, Kevin

Kevin Lovell

CABERY -- Kevin M. Lovell, 55, of Chicago, formerly of Cabery, died Saturday (March 19, 2005) in Chicago.

Private family services will be held on Friday.

Cremation rites and have been accorded.

Inurnment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cabery.

Memorials in his name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Harris-Martin-Burke Funeral Home in Cullom is handling arrangements.

Mr. Lovell was employed by Tower Records in Chicago.

He was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond F. and Alice J. Hummel Lovell. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Nancy Lovell of Colorado Springs, Colo., Brian and Donna Lovell of Marshall, Mo., Tim and Susan Lovell of Cullom; five sisters and four brothers-in-law, Connie and Marvin Mullett of Savannah, Ga., Debbie and Mike Piper of Herscher, Jackie Lovell of Glen Ellyn, Dana and Jack McCaw of LaPorte, Ind., Kelly and Jim Deany of Cullom; one sister-in-law, Virginia Lovell of Plainfield; aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

One brother, Patrick, is deceased.

He was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee and the University of Colorado.

He loved music and enjoyed being a collector.