Lawless, Caryl

Caryl Lawless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Caryl N. Lawless, 78, of Tallahassee, Fla., formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 10, 2005).

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, Timberlane Road Chapel in Tallahassee, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.

Burial will be in Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, Tallahassee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Elks Children's Therapy Service (for children's therapy), P.O. Box 49, Umatilla, Fla., 32784.

Surviving are her husband, U.S. Air Force Col. Marion J. Lawless (retired); and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lawless was a secretary for the space industry.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Retired Officers Wives Association, Tallahassee Camellia Club and the Tallahassee Genealogical Society. (Pd.)