Surprenant, Martha

Martha Surprenant

switchboard operator

BEECHER -- Visitation for Martha A. Surprenant, 79, of Beecher, will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the 10 a.m. celebration of the memorial Mass at St. George Catholic Church. Rev. Kenneth Yarno will officiate.

Burial will be in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to EWTN Catholic TV.

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.

She died Wednesday (March 16, 2005) at St. James Hospital, Chicago Heights, after a short illness.

Mrs. Surprenant was a retired switchboard operator from Thrall Car. She assisted her husband with their farm.

She was born Feb. 7, 1926 in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Bernard Surprenant, of Beecher, whom she married Nov. 4, 1945; one son, James Surprenant of Beecher; and one grandson, Jakob Kregel of Beecher.

One daughter, Phyllis Surprenant; and three brothers, are deceased.

She was a member of St. Laborius Church in Steger.

