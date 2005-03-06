Richmond, Rev. Nathan Sr.

Rev. Nathan Richmond Sr.

Visitation for Rev. Nathan N. Richmond Sr. 73, of Kankakee, will be from noon-8 p.m. Monday at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church in Kankakee, where he was Pastor for 27 years, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Claude Christopher, Presiding Elder of the Chicago District AME Zion Church, will officiate.

Entombment will be in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.

Rev. Richmond died Wednesday (March 2, 2005) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

He was a retired administrator with Kankakee School District 111.

He was born March 18, 1931 in Fulton, Mo., the son of Elvin H. and Bessie L. Hubbard Richmond. His father is deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former Etta Mae Harris of Kankakee, whom he married in Fulton, Mo.; one son, Nathan N. Richmond Jr. of Bolingbrook; one adopted son, Richard Powell of Kankakee; his mother of Fulton, Mo.; one brother and sister-in-law, Lavore L. Sr. and Barbra Richmond of Fulton, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

One sister, Billie R. Taylor, is deceased.

Rev. Richmond served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55.

He held many community positions, including: District 111 School Board member, Kankakee County Housing Authority Commissioner, Kankakee County Training Center Board of Directors, Duane Dean Behavioral Clinic Board of Directors and Kankakee Public Library Board.

He was also a member of the River Valley Clergy Association, Northeast Side Ministers Alliance, Illinois Association of Retired Teachers (where he was past president and a member of the State Board), Chicago District AME Zion Ministerium, Lincoln University (Missouri) Alumni Association, University of Illinois Alumni Association, the Kankakee County NAACP and Kankakee Kiwanis. (Pd.)