Burt, Rosie

Rosie Burt

MOMENCE -- Visitation for Rosie Lee Burt, 95, a 44-year resident of Momence, will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park. Rev. Louis Barnes will officiate.

Burial will be in Momence Cemetery.

Mrs. Burt died Wednesday (Feb. 23, 2005) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home.

She was born May 10, 1909 in Charleston, Mo., the daughter of Grant Moore and Arcendie Owens.

Her husband, Galveston Burt, is deceased.

Surviving are four daughters and two sons-in-law, Anna Lowe, and Carol and Jaleel Lafi, all of Momence, Gloria McIntyre of St. Anne, and Doris and Charlie Webb of St. Anne; two sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Yvonne Burt, Carl and Lena Burt, all of Momence; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Lue Lee Burt of Momence; and one nephew.

Two sons, Melvin and Tony Burt; and two daughters, Inez and Marcella Burt, are deceased.

Mrs. Burt enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking.