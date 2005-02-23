Poland, Ronald

Ronald Poland

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Ronald C. Poland, 67, of Osage Beach, Mo., brother of a Chatsworth resident, died Monday (Feb. 21, 2005) at Lake Regional Health System, Osage Beach.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Osage Hills Baptist Church, Osage Beach.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald C. Poland Memorial Fund.

Hedges Funeral Home, Osage Beach, is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Chris McIver Poland of Osage Beach; one son, Kenneth Rust of Las Cruces, N.M.; one daughter, Christine "Beth" Elliott of Osage Beach; two sisters, Jennie Wilson of Harrison, Ill., Dolly Ark of Chatsworth; and three grandchildren.