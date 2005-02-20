Wilhoyt, Justen

Justen Wilhoyt

ST. ANNE -- Justen A. Wilhoyt, 21, of St. Anne, died Thursday (Feb. 17, 2005) at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mound Grove Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Wilhoyt worked at Kankakee Auto Parts.

He was born Sept. 2, 1983 in Kankakee.

Surviving are his father and stepmother, Rodney and Gina Wilhoyt of Cedar Springs, Mich.; his mother, Christine May Wilhoyt of California; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Wilhoyt of St. Anne; two half-brothers, Josh Weaver of Peotone, Tristin Wilhoyt of California; one aunt, Rhonda (Paul) Cordes of Bourbonnais; one uncle, William Wilhoyt Jr. of St. Anne; and several cousins.

One half-brother, Lawrence Wilhoyt; and his paternal grandfataher, William Wilhoyt, are deceased.

He attended Kankakee High School.

He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and loved cats.

