Starbuck, Jeannine

Jeannine Starbuck

WILMINGTON -- Jeannine M. Starbuck, 43, of Fenton, Mo., formerly of Wilmington, died Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2005) from injuries sustained in an auto accident, in St. Louis, Mo.

Visitation and services will be announced at a later date pending the return of her son, David, from assignment in Iraq.

Freitag Funeral Home, Wilmington, is in charge. of arrangements.

She was born March 20, 1961, in Cairo, the daughter of John and Minnie Rose Beegle Whitehead. Her parents are deceased.

Her husband, Samuel Steven Starbuck, died in 1986.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Marlene and Douglas Harding of Sterling. Jody Smith of Missouri; one son, David, serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq, and daughter-in-law, Emmy Starbuck; five grandchildren; one brother, Jay Whitehead; two sisters, Jerelyn Alberico and Jannie White; and several nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, John, Joe and Jack Whitehead; and one sister, Judy Whitehead, are deceased.