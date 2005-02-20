Leona Pfingsten

CRESCENT CITY -- Services for Leona S. Pfingsten, 85, of Crescent City, were held Feb. 18 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Woodworth-Milford.

Mrs. Pfingsten died Feb. 15, 2005.

Burial was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth-Milford. Pallbearers were Tim and Chuck Gocken, Steve Pfingsten, Jeff Sobkoviak, Sonny Beckman, Bill Dirks and Tom Burger. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Ward and John Snyder.

Zella Jerantowski Harrop

Services for Zella Jerantowski Harrop, 86, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 19 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee. Rev. Allen Dace officiated.

Mrs. Harrop died Feb. 17, 2005.

Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Kevin Jerantowski, Kevin Ferrari, Matt Rivard, Danny Blaylock, Mark Flynn and Kirk Brais.

Kenneth Howell

WATSEKA -- Services for Kenneth R. Howell, 67, of Watseka, were held Feb. 19 at Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. Rev. David Todd officiated.

Mr. Howell died Feb. 15, 2005.

Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Benny Cahoe, Mark Howe, Dave Romine, Randy Trumble, Jim Vanderwal, Jesse Rabe, Allen Wielert, John Parks and Roger Lebeck.