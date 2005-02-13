Guimond, Ann

Ann Guimond

LIBERTYVILLE -- Ann Guimond, 52, of Libertyville, wife of a former Manteno resident, died Sunday (Feb. 6, 2005) at her home.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. today until the 5:30 p.m. memorial service at Evangelical Free Church, 431 W. Austin Ave. in Libertyville.

A time of fellowship and dinner will be held after the service.

Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 769, Hillside, Ill., 60162.

Arrangements are by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville.

Mrs. Guimond was born Feb. 13, 1952 in Oak Park, the daughter of Carl E. and Mary Nyquist. Her parents are deceased.

She lived in Oak Park until 1969, and was a graduate of Mount Lebannon High School in Pennsylvania.

Surviving are her husband, Russ Guimond; one sister, Nancy Neary of Union N.J.; two brothers, C. Bruce Nyquist of Fullerton, Calif., Thomas O. Nyquist of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Guimond was employed for 34 years in sales support for United Airlines travel contracts, with much of her territory being in Wisconsin.

She attended the Evangelical Free Church in Libertyville, and was a volunteer for Condell Hospice.