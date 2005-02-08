Harrison, Mary

Mary Harrison

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mary Louise Harrison, 81, of Bloomington, Ind., formerly of Gilman, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2005).

Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Services were held at 10 a.m. today at Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman. Rev. Connie Williams-Moodie officiated.

Burial was in Wegner Cemetery, Gilman.

She was born April 22, 1923, the daughter of Charles and Iva Frye Chase.

Surviving are her husband, Russell A. Harrison of Bloomington, Ind.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Terri Harrison of Bloomington, Ind., Bryan and Christine Harrison of Mineral Point, Wis.; one daughter, Dolores Minard of Jacksonville, Fla.; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fern Burke and Pauline Goldsby; and one brother, Donald Chase.

Three brothers, Robert, Orval and Harold Chase; and two sisters, Hazel Fordyce and Virginia Pree, are deceased.

Mrs. Harrison was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.