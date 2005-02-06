Hedge, Robert

James Hedge

MANTENO -- James Robert "Bob" Hedge, 87, of Manteno, died Thursday (Feb. 3, 2005) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today at Nales Funeral Home, 31 S. Fourth St., Albion, Ill. Rev. Robert Taylor will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Albion.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Mr. Hedge was born April 13, 1917 in Edwards County, the son of Thomas and Myrtle Clutter Hedge.

Surviving are his wife, the former Alice Marie Smith of Manteno, whom he married Oct. 14, 1939 in Albion; three sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Delores Hedge of St. Anne, Tom and Cheryl Hedge of Del Valle, Texas, John and Rose Hedge of Vincennes, Ind.; four daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Bill Swope of Bradley, Beverly and Art Brown of Mt. Carmel, Mary and Hans Oettlin of Seattle, Wash, and Kathy and Tom Luedtke of Momence; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Verna Hedge of Huntingburg, Ind.; and one niece and one nephew.

One brother; Harry Hedge; one son, Marvin Kent Hedge; and one granddaughter, Beth Anne Sharkey, are deceased.

Mr. Hedge was a truck driver.

He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Knox, Ky.

He was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Mt. Carmel, and a member of the Masonic Lodge.