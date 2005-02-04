Marketti, Louis

Louis Marketti,

business executive

FRANKFORT -- Louis Lawrence Marketti, 77, of Frankfort, formerly of South Wilmington, died Thursday (Feb. 3, 2005) at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington. Rev. Albert Heidecke will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Memorials in his name may be made to Ingalls Hospice Care, the American Cancer Society or to the donor's choice.

Mr. Marketti was vice president of Globe Industries in Chicago, retiring in 1989. He had served on the Board of Directors of Globe Industries and at Mastico Industries of Canada.

He was born April 25, 1927 in South Wilmington.

Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Martis, whom he married Aug. 12, 1950, in Coal City; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Lawrence Marketti, David and Lynn Marketti, all of Frankfort, Richard and Maria Marketti, Mark and Theresa Marketti, all of Homewood; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Dan Caruso of Niwot, Colo.; his mother, Severina (Roiterio) Marketti Costantino (age 103) of Morris; and six grandchildren.

His father, Lawrence Peter Marketti; one brother, John Louis Marketti; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathryn and Michael Corsiatti and Eleanor and William Monferdini, are deceased.

He was a graduate of Illinois State University.

Mr. Marketti served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post 1977 in New Lenox.

He was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Frankfort, the Knights of Columbus and the Marchigiani Club, both in Chicago Heights.