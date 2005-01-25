Benge, Mary

Mary Benge

MANTENO -- Visitation for Mary L. Benge, 80, of Manteno, will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Manteno, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Bloom Grove Cemetery, Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1777 E. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901 or to the Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

She died Monday (Jan. 24, 2005) at Provena Heritage Village, Kankakee.

Mrs. Benge had worked at Mantoan's Restaurant, John Panozzo Florist and Miles Laboratories.

She was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Loogootee, Ind., the daughter of Bernard and Stella Pelton Butcher.

Her husband, Roy Benge, whom she married July 12, 1941, died Sept. 15, 1995.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dick L. and Beverly Benge of Chebanse; one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda S. and Donald Grace of Bourbonnais; five sisters and one brother-in-law, Margaret Flint of Elwood, Helen and John Corruthers of Tamaroa, Flora Louise Bosman of Bradley, Mildred Williams and Alice Rimke, both of Manteno; four grandchildren, Amanda Feller, Melissa Benge, Zachary Grace and Ryan Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews.

One daughter, Connie Gilbert; two sisters, Theresa Hamann and Stella Russell; and three brothers, Ralph Butcher, Clarence Butcher and Joseph Butcher, who died during World War II, are deceased.

Mrs. Benge had been a member of Deselm United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble with her sister, Mildred Williams. (Pd.)